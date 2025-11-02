 MP News: 1 Killed, 6-Year-Old Sustains Serious Injuries In Road Accident In Barwani
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: 1 Killed, 6-Year-Old Sustains Serious Injuries In Road Accident In Barwani

MP News: 1 Killed, 6-Year-Old Sustains Serious Injuries In Road Accident In Barwani

The FRV vehicle arrived promptly after the report of the accident and police have taken up the investigation

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 07:00 PM IST
article-image
MP News: 1 Killed, 6-Year-Old Sustains Serious Injuries In Road Accident In Barwani |

Pansemal (Madhya Pradesh): A 45-year-old was killed while two others, including a six-year-old boy, were seriously injured in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani.

According to reports, the accident occurred at road accident on Jalgon Road under Pansemal police station limits. The mishap, involving two motorcycles, occurred on Saturday evening. According to the Community Health Centre staff, 45-year-old Narsingh Ekla of Mahuliyapani died of critical injuries.

Read Also
MP News: State Setting New Dimensions Of Development, Says Urban Development And Housing Minister...
article-image

The injured, identified as 41-year-old Indersingh Makdian of Gongwada and his six-year-old son Gaurav, were provided first-aid by Dr Lalu Jhille and his team at CHC Pansemal before being referred to a higher medical centre.

After post-mortem, Ekla’s body was handed over to his family. The FRV vehicle arrived promptly after the report of the accident and police have taken up the investigation.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Colaba Residents Give BMC One-Week Ultimatum To Clear Hawkers From Causeway, Warn Of Protest Outside A Ward Office
Mumbai: Colaba Residents Give BMC One-Week Ultimatum To Clear Hawkers From Causeway, Warn Of Protest Outside A Ward Office
VIDEO: 16-Year-Old Kerala Boy Rams Car Into Several Vehicles During Joyride With Friends, 1 Injured
VIDEO: 16-Year-Old Kerala Boy Rams Car Into Several Vehicles During Joyride With Friends, 1 Injured
IND W vs SA W, Women’s World Cup Final: Bumrah, Rinku & Gambhir Spotted Watching Match In Hobart; See Pic
IND W vs SA W, Women’s World Cup Final: Bumrah, Rinku & Gambhir Spotted Watching Match In Hobart; See Pic
IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live: Team India Lose 2 Crucial Wickets In Quick Succession; IND 172/3
IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live: Team India Lose 2 Crucial Wickets In Quick Succession; IND 172/3
Read Also
MP News: Two Miscreants Torch Grocery Shop After Being Denied Disposables & Snacks For Free In...
article-image

Pansemal station in-charge Mansharam Wagen expressed concern over the rising number of road accidents and urged drivers to follow traffic rules and drive cautiously to ensure safety on the roads.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: 1 Killed, 6-Year-Old Sustains Serious Injuries In Road Accident In Barwani

MP News: 1 Killed, 6-Year-Old Sustains Serious Injuries In Road Accident In Barwani

MP News: ₹300-Crore Project To Transform Jabalpur's Narmada Ghats On The Lines Of Ayodhya’s...

MP News: ₹300-Crore Project To Transform Jabalpur's Narmada Ghats On The Lines Of Ayodhya’s...

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Havan Performed In Kranti Goud's Hometown Chhatarpur For Team India’s...

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Havan Performed In Kranti Goud's Hometown Chhatarpur For Team India’s...

Indore News: Portion Of 75-Year-Old Shastri Bridge Caves In; Traffic Halted

Indore News: Portion Of 75-Year-Old Shastri Bridge Caves In; Traffic Halted

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Bundelkhand’s Daughter Kranti Goud Shines As India Gears Up For The...

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Bundelkhand’s Daughter Kranti Goud Shines As India Gears Up For The...