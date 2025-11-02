MP News: 1 Killed, 6-Year-Old Sustains Serious Injuries In Road Accident In Barwani |

Pansemal (Madhya Pradesh): A 45-year-old was killed while two others, including a six-year-old boy, were seriously injured in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani.

According to reports, the accident occurred at road accident on Jalgon Road under Pansemal police station limits. The mishap, involving two motorcycles, occurred on Saturday evening. According to the Community Health Centre staff, 45-year-old Narsingh Ekla of Mahuliyapani died of critical injuries.

The injured, identified as 41-year-old Indersingh Makdian of Gongwada and his six-year-old son Gaurav, were provided first-aid by Dr Lalu Jhille and his team at CHC Pansemal before being referred to a higher medical centre.

After post-mortem, Ekla’s body was handed over to his family. The FRV vehicle arrived promptly after the report of the accident and police have taken up the investigation.

Pansemal station in-charge Mansharam Wagen expressed concern over the rising number of road accidents and urged drivers to follow traffic rules and drive cautiously to ensure safety on the roads.