 MP News: Two Miscreants Torch Grocery Shop After Being Denied Disposables & Snacks For Free In Satna; Shopkeeper Critical
Kajal KumariUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 06:00 PM IST
MP News: Two Miscreants Torch Grocery Shop After Being Denied Disposables & Snacks For Free; Shopkeeper Critical | FP Photo

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Two miscreants set a grocery shop on fire after being denied snacks and disposables on credit in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district, leaving the shopkeeper with severe burn injuries. 

According to information, the incident occurred in Didoundh village under Kothi police station area on Friday evening. 

The accused identified as Bacha Trivedi and Krishna Trivedi had asked for some snacks and disposables from the shopkeeper for free. 

However, when the shopkeeper refused, a heated argument broke out between them. It is said that a credit issue was already ongoing between them. 

As the matter escalated, the accused poured petrol inside the Priyanka Kirana Store and set it ablaze. Within minutes, the entire shop was engulfed in flames and reduced to ashes.

Shopkeeper critical

During the time of incident, the shopkeeper was inside the store and sustained severe burn injuries. 

As soon as witnessed, locals rushed to douse the fire and rescued him. He was first taken to the Kothi Community Health Centre and later referred to Satna District Hospital due to his critical condition. 

He is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Satna, where his condition remains serious.

FIR registered  

A case has been registered against the accused under sections of attempt to murder, arson and other serious offences.

Officials said both accused are habitual offenders and have criminal records. They are currently absconding and multiple police teams are conducting raids in the area to locate them.

