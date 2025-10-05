 MP News: Two Charred To Death On Ichhapur Raj Highway Accident; Three-Kilometre Long Traffic Jam On Both Sides Of The Highway
MP News: Two Charred To Death On Ichhapur Raj Highway Accident; Three-Kilometre Long Traffic Jam On Both Sides Of The Highway

Eyewitnesses blamed the truck driver’s negligence for the crash

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 11:23 PM IST
Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were killed in a road accident when a speeding gravel truck collided with a two-wheeler and an oncoming bus near the Reliance Pump on Ichhapur Raj Highway on Sunday.

As per reports, the truck veered off the road, trapping the bike and its riders inside. Two persons including assistant treasury officer Vineet Mahesh Sharma and Mohsin Ali were charred to death on the spot.

The Municipality Fire Brigade arrived at the scene and extinguished the flames. Punasa SDM Pankaj Verma reached the site to assess the situation.

The collision caused a three-kilometre traffic jam on both sides of the highway which was later managed by police teams from Morakka and Sanawad. Over 30 stranded bus passengers were later transported to Burhanpur by another Meghna Bus Service vehicle.

The bodies were sent to Sanawad Civil Hospital for post-mortem. The bodies were retrieved in half-an-hour long rescue operation which required cutting open the truck.

Eyewitnesses blamed the truck driver’s negligence for the crash. They said that the truck driver suddenly pulled in front of the bus and lost control over the wheels.

Following the incident, hundreds of locals gathered at the scene. Police were investigating the case and have launched efforts to arrest the absconding driver who fled the scene after the accident.

[Story by FP News Service]

