Indore News: Mishap Averted As Old Well Collapses Near Temple

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A mishap was narrowly avoided in Chitawad area on Sunday afternoon when an old well near a Hanuman Temple suddenly began to cave in.

The incident occurred in a densely populated residential area of Ward No 64, prompting the evacuation of nearby houses as a precaution.

Upon receiving information, Mayor-in-Council member Manish Sharma (Mama) immediately reached the spot and took charge of the situation. Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) team also arrived soon after with JCB machines and dumpers to fill the collapsing well and prevent any untoward incident.

According to Sharma, “The well near the Hanuman Temple suddenly started sinking and continued to collapse gradually. We reached the site immediately along with the municipal officials. With timely action, a major accident was averted.”

To ensure safety, ropes were placed around the well to restrict public access, and two nearby houses were vacated. The affected families have been temporarily accommodated in a nearby dharamshala.

Local residents gathered at the spot after learning about the incident. Some speculated that the recent heavy rainfall may have weakened the ground structure, causing the collapse. However, the exact cause is yet to be determined.

Municipal officials have assured that the filling work will be completed soon, and discussions with local representatives will be held to find a permanent solution.

[Story by Staff Reporter]