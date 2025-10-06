Indore News: Over 2 Lakh Participate In RSS’s Processions At 34 Places |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly two lakh Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteers took part in multiple processions here on Sunday. Traffic snarls were seen on almost all roads in the city as the marches were held in areas like Bhanwarkuan, Chimanbagh, Bangali Chowraha and Sangam Nagar, drawing enthusiastic participation from citizens.

In Rajiv Awas Vihar Scheme No. 114, Niranjanpur, a large procession was taken out and women showered flower petals on volunteers.

Significant processions were also organized in Badri Nath and Vishwakarma Nagar, attended by urban development and housing minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, MLA Ramesh Mendola, former MLA Akash Vijayvargiya and senior and junior RSS members.

Minister Vijayvargiya said, “The RSS is not concerned with appeasement or vote banks. Its focus is on patriotism and putting the nation first.” Notably, three generations of the Vijayvargiya family marched together in the processions.

Akhil Bharatiya Sah-Sarkaryavah Arun Kumar Kanadiya joined the regional processions and delivered messages marking the centenary year of the RSS.

Processions were organized at different times, with some starting in the morning and others around 4 PM. Each route spanned 3–4 kilometres, with volunteers marching in disciplined rows behind the lead flag-bearers.

RSS focuses on nation-building: Vijayvargiya

Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said, “If anyone can protect this country, it is the RSS. The organization does not seek power or political gain—it works solely to strengthen the nation.” He added that the RSS promoted individual, social and national development and noted that the uniform worn by RSS volunteers instilled pride and a sense of dedication towards the country.

“The RSS is the result of a century-long dedication spanning three generations,” he said, adding that the organization was established with the vision of a long-term commitment to nation-building.

Celebrating cultural heritage and national heroes

Former MLA Akash Vijayvargiya highlighted India’s enduring cultural legacy, saying that while ancient civilizations like Greece, Egypt and Rome vanished, Sanatan culture survived centuries of invasions, upheld by leaders like Shivaji Maharaj and Maharana Pratap. He said, “Today, the RSS is actively working for the unity and integrity of the nation, a fact recognized by citizens who have joined the processions in large numbers.”

Along the procession routes, children and youth dressed as national icons—including Swami Vivekananda, Bharat Mata, Rani Laxmibai, Ahilya Bai Holkar, Subhash Chandra Bose, Rajguru, Chandrashekhar Azad, Maharana Pratap, Shivaji Maharaj and Indian soldiers—welcomed volunteers. Stages were set up at various points, where residents offered grand receptions.

Grand celebrations

The procession routes were decorated with saffron flags and strict traffic management ensured minimal inconvenience to the public. Volunteers of all ages participated, while senior members unable to walk long distances observed and welcomed the processions from rooftops and stages.

This year, professionals from various fields—including businessmen, doctors, lawyers, engineers and corporate employees—were specially invited to participate in traditional RSS uniforms. Over 100,000 new uniforms were prepared for the event, reflecting the RSS’s effort to make this year’s processions historic. For the first time, every household in the district was encouraged to have at least one member participate in the processions.

Last year, around 65,000 volunteers had participated, but this year’s celebrations saw a record turnout, demonstrating the growing influence and reach of the RSS in the city.

[Story by Staff Reporter]