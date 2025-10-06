Intimacy & Familiarity Strengthen Brand Engagement: IIM-I Study

State-Owned Banks Lose Investor Trust Over Accounting Tactics: IIM-I study | FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A new research study from Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has identified intimacy, familiarity and self-congruity as the most powerful influencer traits that foster brand community engagement and a deeper sense of brand ownership among followers.

As digital platforms continue to dominate the consumer journey, brands are investing heavily in influencer partnerships to shape perceptions, promote products and build communities across industries such as fashion, lifestyle, technology and travel. This study, conducted by prof Purvendu Sharma, goes beyond traditional marketing metrics to explore the emotional and relational dynamics that make influencer-follower interactions so impactful.

Unlike earlier research that primarily focused on brands or consumers, Sharma’s work shifts attention to the influencers themselves. Drawing on theories of self-congruity and psychological ownership, the study develops a conceptual model linking the personal characteristics of influencers to the behavioural outcomes of their followers. Using data from 216 young social media users engaged in brand communities, the researchers employed Partial Least Squares Structural Equation Modelling (PLS-SEM) to test their hypotheses.

The findings revealed that intimacy—the perceived closeness and authenticity between influencer and follower—has the strongest influence on brand community engagement (BCE), followed by familiarity and self-congruity (the alignment between a follower’s self-image and the influencer’s persona). These factors not only enhance engagement but also strengthen a follower’s psychological ownership of the brand—a sense of personal connection and belonging.

Interestingly, while self-congruity directly impacts brand ownership, its effect is not mediated through engagement. In contrast, both familiarity and intimacy exert indirect effects via BCE, emphasising the role of emotional resonance and relational depth in digital brand building.

“This research highlights that meaningful influencer-follower relationships—not just follower counts—drive community participation and long-term loyalty,” said Sharma. “Brands should focus on influencers who can connect authentically with their audience rather than those selected purely for reach,” he added.

The study provides actionable insights for marketers, recommending that brands prioritise interactive, value-driven collaborations that align influencer content with audience identity. It also encourages influencers to strengthen personal bonds with followers through tailored engagements, prompt interactions, and acknowledgment of consumer input. The research further suggests that brands adopt data-driven tools—such as sentiment analysis for intimacy and retention metrics for familiarity—to assess influencer effectiveness.

By integrating brand ownership into the framework of influencer marketing, the IIM Indore study underscored the growing importance of emotional connection and co-creation in the digital era. It positions the institute at the forefront of marketing research exploring how psychological principles shape brand loyalty in a rapidly evolving media landscape.

[Story by Atul Gautam]