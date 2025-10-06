 Intimacy & Familiarity Strengthen Brand Engagement: IIM-I Study
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIntimacy & Familiarity Strengthen Brand Engagement: IIM-I Study

Intimacy & Familiarity Strengthen Brand Engagement: IIM-I Study

Using data from 216 young social media, the elite b-school uncovers key influencer traits

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 12:20 AM IST
article-image
State-Owned Banks Lose Investor Trust Over Accounting Tactics: IIM-I study | FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A new research study from Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has identified intimacy, familiarity and self-congruity as the most powerful influencer traits that foster brand community engagement and a deeper sense of brand ownership among followers.

As digital platforms continue to dominate the consumer journey, brands are investing heavily in influencer partnerships to shape perceptions, promote products and build communities across industries such as fashion, lifestyle, technology and travel. This study, conducted by prof Purvendu Sharma, goes beyond traditional marketing metrics to explore the emotional and relational dynamics that make influencer-follower interactions so impactful.

Unlike earlier research that primarily focused on brands or consumers, Sharma’s work shifts attention to the influencers themselves. Drawing on theories of self-congruity and psychological ownership, the study develops a conceptual model linking the personal characteristics of influencers to the behavioural outcomes of their followers. Using data from 216 young social media users engaged in brand communities, the researchers employed Partial Least Squares Structural Equation Modelling (PLS-SEM) to test their hypotheses.

The findings revealed that intimacy—the perceived closeness and authenticity between influencer and follower—has the strongest influence on brand community engagement (BCE), followed by familiarity and self-congruity (the alignment between a follower’s self-image and the influencer’s persona). These factors not only enhance engagement but also strengthen a follower’s psychological ownership of the brand—a sense of personal connection and belonging.

FPJ Shorts
Sidra Amin Gets Hit By Deepti Sharma's Throw During IND W Vs PAK W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match; Video
Sidra Amin Gets Hit By Deepti Sharma's Throw During IND W Vs PAK W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match; Video
Shocking Fast Food Obsession: 13-Yr-Old Boy Tries To Sell Sister’s Engagement Ring To Buy Maggi In Kanpur; Jeweller’s Honesty Brings Mother To Tears
Shocking Fast Food Obsession: 13-Yr-Old Boy Tries To Sell Sister’s Engagement Ring To Buy Maggi In Kanpur; Jeweller’s Honesty Brings Mother To Tears
Odisha Unrest: Cuttack Tense After Durga Immersion Clashes; Internet Suspended, CM Majhi And Naveen Patnaik Appeal For Peace
Odisha Unrest: Cuttack Tense After Durga Immersion Clashes; Internet Suspended, CM Majhi And Naveen Patnaik Appeal For Peace
Navi Mumbai School Headmistress Booked After Class 10 Student Dies By Suicide Following Public Humiliation
Navi Mumbai School Headmistress Booked After Class 10 Student Dies By Suicide Following Public Humiliation

Interestingly, while self-congruity directly impacts brand ownership, its effect is not mediated through engagement. In contrast, both familiarity and intimacy exert indirect effects via BCE, emphasising the role of emotional resonance and relational depth in digital brand building.

“This research highlights that meaningful influencer-follower relationships—not just follower counts—drive community participation and long-term loyalty,” said Sharma. “Brands should focus on influencers who can connect authentically with their audience rather than those selected purely for reach,” he added.

The study provides actionable insights for marketers, recommending that brands prioritise interactive, value-driven collaborations that align influencer content with audience identity. It also encourages influencers to strengthen personal bonds with followers through tailored engagements, prompt interactions, and acknowledgment of consumer input. The research further suggests that brands adopt data-driven tools—such as sentiment analysis for intimacy and retention metrics for familiarity—to assess influencer effectiveness.

By integrating brand ownership into the framework of influencer marketing, the IIM Indore study underscored the growing importance of emotional connection and co-creation in the digital era. It positions the institute at the forefront of marketing research exploring how psychological principles shape brand loyalty in a rapidly evolving media landscape.

[Story by Atul Gautam]

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Crime Branch Recovers Over ₹11.30 Crore For Online Fraud Victims In 9 Months

Indore News: Crime Branch Recovers Over ₹11.30 Crore For Online Fraud Victims In 9 Months

MP News: Assam Investors Show Interest In MP Projects; CM Yadav Says State Offers Best Opportunities...

MP News: Assam Investors Show Interest In MP Projects; CM Yadav Says State Offers Best Opportunities...

Indore News: Over 2 Lakh Participate In RSS’s Processions At 34 Places

Indore News: Over 2 Lakh Participate In RSS’s Processions At 34 Places

Intimacy & Familiarity Strengthen Brand Engagement: IIM-I Study

Intimacy & Familiarity Strengthen Brand Engagement: IIM-I Study

Indore News: Mishap Averted As Old Well Collapses Near Temple

Indore News: Mishap Averted As Old Well Collapses Near Temple