 Indore News: Crime Branch Recovers Over ₹11.30 Crore For Online Fraud Victims In 9 Months
Among the cyber fraud cases reported this year, most complaints were related to online investment scams such as task-based

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 12:35 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city crime branch managed to get over Rs 11.30 crore returned to the bank accounts of online fraud victims within nine months.

According to additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya, there were around 3,500 complaints related to various types of online scams, many of which were resolved swiftly and effectively.

The Fraud Investigation Cell of the crime branch with the help of the banks managed to hold thousands of fake bank accounts, recovered over 100 hacked social media accounts and blocked more than 200 fake profiles created using victims’ names and photographs.

Month-wise refund summary

Month   Amount Returned

January       70,32,307

February     81,95,694

March         60,10,955

April            61,54,890

May             1,73,04,552

June            1,86,62,205

July              1,78,82,194

August         1,49,71,122

September 1,68,10,000

Total           Rs 11,30,23,919

Among the cyber fraud cases reported this year, most complaints were related to online investment scams such as task-based, trading and gaming frauds, fraudsters impersonating bank officers to update KYC details, redeem reward points or increase credit card limits and online cheating by criminals posing as friends or relatives. Through ongoing cyber awareness campaigns, many people have been educated about ways to stay safe from online fraud.

Officials urged people to stay alert and visit the Safe Clicks – AI Agentic Solutions (Chatbot) launched by Indore Police Commissionerate for cyber awareness recently. People may contact the helpline number 7049108197 or scan the QR code provided in the official release for more information.

If anyone falls victim to cyber fraud, they are advised to immediately contact the Cyber Helpline at 704912-4445 or report the incident via the national helpline 1930 or the NCRP portal www.cybercrime.gov.in.

[Story by Staff Reporter]

