MP: Three Shops Gutted In Fire In Rehti

Rehti (Sehore): Fire engulfed a shop in Rehti town of Sehore on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday, which spread to two more shops, the police said.

The police added that all the three shops were gutted in the fire, and the estimated value of the loss caused is being calculated at present.

The local police said that a shop owned by Deepak Malviya in the town caught fire on Sunday late night, at around 12:30 am. His brother owns another shop, located adjacent to his shop itself, which caught fire too. Eventually, the fire spread to a pan kiosk connected to both the shops. When Malviya was informed by the residents of the locality, he rushed to the spot and apprised the fire brigade of the incident. Three fire trucks rushed to the area and began dousing off the flames.

After the flames were doused off, Malviya realised that all the three shops had been gutted in the fire completely. The exact reason which triggered the fire has not been learnt yet, and police investigations are underway.