MP Elections 2023: ‘Mama Toh Kans Bhi Tha…’ Priyanka Gandhi Takes A Dig At Shivraj

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Congress National Secretary Priyanka Gandhi embarked on a tour of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, where she visited Chitrakoot in Satna as part of her electoral campaign.

During her assembly address, she brought forth several pressing issues and advocated for a transformation in the state's governance.

During her address in Chitrakoot, Priyanka Gandhi remarked, ”The MP government is running on corruption. The Chief Minister claims to be our relative ('mama'). Relationships are based on actions, otherwise, even the evil King Kansa was a 'mama’ to Lord Krishna. I don't care if someone call themselves a saint ('fakir') or 'mama.“ The country's assets have been entrusted to a select few. For me, you are corrupt.'

Priyanka further said, 'Give us five years, win with a significant majority so that no one can accuse our government of corruption again. Then you can rid yourselves of 'fakirs' and 'mamas,' and get a leader who genuinely serves you. Congress has always safeguarded your interests.'

She made pointed remarks, stating, 'It is said that Congress is corrupt, then what are you? The Prime Minister purchased two airplanes worth 16,000 crores with your money. He spent 20,000 crores for the beautification of the old Parliament building. This announcement was made during the COVID period when people were asking for oxygen. Those who are saying that Congress is corrupt, then what are you?'"

Regarding media coverage, she mentioned, "The media only shows what you see on TV: Modi and Shivraj Singh Chouhan have done a lot of work, but the ground reality doesn’t reflect this. You can see that your issues aren't being resolved, so how is work being done? The media is controlled to only show us."

Priyanka highlighted pension policies in Congress-led states, stating, "In states like Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, we're waiving farmers' debts. Once our government is in place, we will do the same here. Today, employees are demanding old pensions from the BJP government, but they say there's no money. However, in Congress-led states, the old pension policy is in effect."

