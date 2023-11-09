MP Elections 2023: Modi In Front, But Real Electoral Fight Is Between Shivraj, Nath

Kamal Nath (L) and Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting the election in the state for the first time in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also, there are talks that combined leadership of the party’s central and state organisations is leading the BJP in this election.

Nevertheless, the actual fight is between Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan and MPCC president Kamal Nath.

As the date for assembly election is nearing, the people have begun to discuss who is better – Chouhan or Nath?

The opinion polls are also taking about the popularity of both the leaders.

At public meetings, the BJP leaders seek votes in the name of Modi, but when people return homes, they are heard saying, “Modi’s election will be held in 2024.”

To pacify the party workers, the BJP leaders speak about the combined leadership of the party.

This is the reason why there is confusion among the party workers who want to know if the BJP forms a government, who will be the chief minister.

The voters also seem to be confused, and the BJP is looking puzzled.

The people of the state, especially women, want to see Chouhan as the next chief minister. A large number of women are seen in the rallies of Chouhan.

Among the issues that are dominating the state election, Ladli Behna Yojna has got into way of anti-incumbency.

The BJP believes it will form the government on the basis of the Ladli behna Yojna.

On the other hand, the Congress is hopeful of forming the government cashing in on the people’s ire against the government.

Besides the Bahujan Samaj Party and other political outfits have become major factors in this election.

Because of the entry of the BSP, the SP and the AAP, more than 50 seats are witnessing a triangular contest, and over 20 seats are heading for a four-cornered fight.

The situation has come to such a pass that the poll outcome may depend on the votes of other parties.

Keeping this in mind, the Congress has begun to make efforts to convince the BSP, the SP and independent candidates to keep out of the contest.

Besides the BJP and the Congress, the votes of other parties have become very significant.

The third parties are going to play an important role in Gwalior-Chambal, Vindhya and Bundelkhand regions.

The entry of other parties has become a challenge for the BJP and the Congress and forced them to woo such vote grabbers.

