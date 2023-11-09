MP Elections 2023: Finance Minister Sitharaman Hails State's Shift From 'Bimaru' To 'Bemisal' Under BJP Rule

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Thursday, expressed that Madhya Pradesh has undergone a remarkable transformation from a previously termed "bimaru" (sick) state to a "bemisal" (extraordinary) one under the governance of the BJP.

Speaking at a press conference, she highlighted the state's development, attributing it to the implementation of the 5Gs: Growth, Good Governance, Goodwill of people, Guarantee of Modiji, and Garib Kalyan (welfare of the poor).

Supporting her claims with statistics, Sitharaman mentioned that the annual per capita income in Madhya Pradesh has risen to Rs 1.40 lakh. Additionally, she highlighted a decrease in the debt to GDP ratio from 31.6 per cent in 2002 to 21.7 per cent in 2023, showcasing positive economic indicators for the state.

Sitharaman emphasized that owing to these 5Gs, Madhya Pradesh has transitioned from being labeled a "bimaru" state to a "bemisal" one. She expressed confidence in the BJP's widespread support in the upcoming assembly elections.

