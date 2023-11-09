Now Nitish Kumar Is A Gone Case: Manoj Tiwari

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Famous Bhojpuri actor and BJP’s Member of Parliament, Manoj Tiwari slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his controversial statement on women sex education on Wednesday. He said how Nitish Kumar can say such a thing on the floor of Bihar Assembly. “What would have been the situation of women present in the (Bihar) Assembly,” he fumed.

He was speaking to the media on the sideline of the campaigning done by him for BJP candidate from Bhopal Dakshin Pashchim, Bhagwan Das Sabnani in Bhim Nagar on Wednesday. He said now Nitish Kumar is a gone case and he had lost all the respect in his eyes.

Meanwhile, while addressing the canvassing programme he also won the hearts of the voters by singing a song in the praise of Sabnani. He asked voters to bless Sabnani for the development. He assured voters that if Sabnani is going to win the election then it will be his responsibility that the roofless people should build their house in the area of the constituency itself.