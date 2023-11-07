WATCH: CM Nitish Kumar's Controversial 'Ejaculate Outside' Remark in Bihar Assembly Sparks Debate

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has once again found himself embroiled in a controversy after his speech in state's legislative assembly on Tuesday. CM Nitish Kumar was presenting the numbers of caste-census conducted by his government in recent time when he tried to explain that education amongst women leads to population control. However, the JD(U) chief's way of conveying the message has landed him in hot waters, with many on social media tagging his commentary as crass and vulgar.

What did Nitish Kumar say?

During the discussion, CM Nitish mentioned that the literacy rate among women has improved in Bihar. He stated that if girls receive an education, it will contribute to population control.

"When a woman is educated and she gets married, her husband is intimate with her regularly, especially during winters. This can contribute to a higher birth rate. Therefore, when a woman is educated, she is aware of this, she can tell her husband that don't do it inside (ejaculate) in the end. Do it outside," Nitish Kumar said, as many legislators laughed aloud while many were taken aback.

"You understand it. The numbers are going down. Earlier, the total fertility rate (TFR) was 4.3%. Last year, we received the report that it (TFR) has now come down to 2.9%," the Chief Minister said.

Nitish slammed for his remarks

Bihar BJP was quick to fire salvo at Nitish Kumar.

"One has never seen a politician in Indian politics like Nitish Babu, with such explicit behavior. It seems that Nitish Babu's mind is tainted with the fascination for "B" grade adult movies. There should be a public restriction on his double-meaning statements. It appears that he has taken on the traits of his partners," the Bihar BJP wrote.

Nitish Kumar's comment on population control drew criticism from social media users, who tagged his comments as vulgar.

One angry user wrote, "Has the Assembly been turned into a complete porn assembly? What dirty things are you saying? listen yourselves Wear headphones, can't listen with family. Has Nitish Kumar gone mad? What rubbish is he talking? In the village, such people are referred as they have become cranky in old age."

One more user tagged Nitish Kumar's statement as 'shameful'. "What has happened to Nitish Kumar? Standing in the assembly and saying anything. Shameful statement," he wrote.

Nitish proposes to increase quota from 50% to 70%

The detailed report of the caste-based census in Bihar was presented in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. During the discussion on this matter, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made a significant statement. CM Nitish proposed increasing the scope of reservations in the state from 50% to 75%.

Nitish govt plans to expand scope of reservations

During the discussion in the Legislative Assembly, CM Nitish proposed increasing the reservation quota in Bihar from 50% to 65%. A proposal has been made to combine an additional 10% for the economically weaker sections (EWS) to raise the reservation to 75%.

CM Nitish revealed that the government is planning to expand the scope of reservations. According to this proposal:

The reservation for SC is currently 16% and will be increased to 20%.

The reservation for ST, currently at 1%, will be raised to 2%.

A combined reservation of 43% will be provided for EBC (Extremely Backward Classes) and OBC.

