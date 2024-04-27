Jabalpur Scrapyard Blast: 2 Arrested; Teams Of NDRF, NSG Arrive For 360° Probe (WATCH)

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A high-level investigation has been started into the massive Jabalpur scrapyard blast case. Teams of the National Security Guard (NSG) and the National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF) reached the site on Saturday.

A case has been registered at the Adhartal police station, and two accused have been arrested so far. However, scrapyard owner Mohammad Shamim is still away from police custody.

The district administration, on Friday, had demolished illegal property owned by Shamim's brother, Mohammad Salim.

Notably, two days ago, there was a huge explosion in the scrapyard of Raza Metal Industry located at Khajri Khiriya Bypass in Jabalpur. Earlier, a gas cylinder blast was said to be the reason for the massive fire; however, later, military bombs and huge explosives was recovered from the campus.

The blast was so intense that the tremors were felt within a 5-kilometer radius.

The warehouse's roof blew away, and two people died in the incident. Police also recovered a severed hand and a chunk of flesh from under the debris during the investigation.

With the involvement of national-level forces, a thorough investigation is expected in the case, covering all possible angles, including national security.