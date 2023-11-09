MP: Postal Ballot Facility Commences For Divyang And Elderly In Kukshi

Representational Image

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): The postal ballot services of the election commission have commenced from Thursday for the Divyang and elderly voters above 80 years of age.

As many as 310 applicant voters will be able to exercise their franchise using the postal ballot services in the upcoming assembly elections, said returning officer RC Khatedia.

The polling teams were dispatched on Thursday morning to conduct voting from the applied voters, falling under this category, in assembly constituency number 198. The teams would traverse from urban areas to remote rural areas for three days to get voters to vote.

A reserve polling team has also been constituted along with eight polling teams. Along with the polling officers, a micro-observer will also be present in each team and the entire voting process will be videographed.

Thursday, a goal was set to get 131 votes from Kukshi, Kapsi, Kavadiyakheda, Kurdikpura, Silkua and Talanpur. As of Friday, the target has been set to get 122 votes from Dahi, Malpura, Piplud, Thengcha, Siddi, Jamda, Kashta, Kikarwas, Dehar, Konada, Susari, Talwara, Bhainslai, Salkheda and Ambada. On the last day, Saturday, a target has been set to get 310 voters to vote from Loni, Chorbawdi, Dhukni, Ghatgaon, Badgaon, Nanoda, Deshwalya, Raswa, Nisarpur, Nimbol, Pura, Pipalya, Karondiya, Lingwa, Narmadanagar and Malwara.

