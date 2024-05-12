Mother's Day 2024: How Cheetah Jwala Is Preparing Her Cubs For The Battle In The Wilds (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A mother's love knows no boundaries, it is selfless, omnipresent and instinctive. It's beyond any race, shape or size.

A bird leaving its nest early morning to hunt worms for its babies is as much love as a woman preparing her child's favourite meal. Similarly, a tigress teaching her cub to hunt is no less dedication than a mother teaching her child to write the first alphabet.

This story is about one such mother who prepares her children to fight the battle of survival.

#mothersday2024 : How Cheetah Moms Are Preparing Their Cubs For The Battle In The Wilds#KunoNationalPark #MadhyaPradesh #Cheetah pic.twitter.com/37AXdYFp6g — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 12, 2024

In the heart of Kuno National Park, amidst the swaying grass and hot summer, Jwala, a six-year-old namibian Cheetah stands tall with her lively brood of four little cubs. Jwala's cubs are tiny little replicas of her, they are frolic and their playful energy fills the air with joy and wonder.

The mama Cheetah is full of resilience and maternal devotion towards her cubs. Jwala is usually seen teaching her cubs ways of life and the survival skills her cubs require to live their lives. Sounds familiar?, it would. It is the same maternal instincts and devotion our mothers have for us.

Watch the VIDEO here:

With gentle nudges and licks, the cheetah mother, Jwala imparts her little cubs with essential skills required for survival in the harsh wildlife and the scorching weather. Not only that, Jwala also enables the little cubs with hunting skills. She imparts them with invaluable lessons on stalking their prey, swift pursuit and the importance of camouflage.

In the harsh and challenging landscape of Kuno National Park, the cheetah mother leads her cubs into a life of immense courage and resilience. Together the embark on a journey of courage and unbreakable unity.