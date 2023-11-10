MP Deepawali: Dhanteras Starts With Special Bhasma Aarti At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain 

Representative Image | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, a special Bhasma Aarti was performed at the Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar temple on Friday morning.

‘Bhasma aarti’, which means offering Lord Mahakal with ashes, is a famous ritual of Mahakaleshwar Temple which is performed during the 'Brahma Muhurta' between around 3:30 and 5:30 in the morning.

Priest of the temple Sanjay Sharma told the media, “According to tradition, the doors of Baba Mahakal (Lord Shiva) were opened in the Brahma Muhurta and after that a holy bath of Lord Mahakal was performed with Panchamrit Maha Baba, anointed with fruits and Kesar (saffron)."

On Dhanteras also, Baba Mahakal was beautifully decorated with dry fruits and sandalwood. After the adornment, Bhasma Aarti, incense lamp aarti and Mahapujan was performed on the occasion of Dhanteras, he added.

Prayers Of Peace, Happiness & Prosperity

The priest further said that it was prayed to the Lord that there would be peace, happiness and prosperity in the entire world. A large number of devotees from various far regions visited here and sought the blessing of Lord Mahakal on the occasion.

Dhanteras is one of the major Hindu festivals, which is celebrated across the country with immense happiness and enthusiasm.

Dhanteras is the first day that marks the festival of Diwali. It is celebrated on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Ashvin or Kartika.

Dhanteras, dedicated to worshipping Siddhi Vinayak Ganesh Ji, Goddess of Wealth Mahalakshmi Ji, and Kuber Ji, marks an auspicious day for new purchases.

Dhanvantari, is also worshipped on the occasion of Dhanteras, is considered the god of Ayurveda who imparted the wisdom of Ayurveda for the betterment of mankind and to help rid it of the suffering of disease.

