MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase-4: Enthusiastic Polling Staffs Leave For Respective Booths With EVMs; Temporary Hospital, Mini ICU Arranged For Assistance

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase-4: Enthusiastic Polling Staff Leave For Respective Booths With EVMs; Temporary Hospital, Mini ICU Arranged For Assistance

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Malwa-Nimar region is all enthusiastic to celebrate the ‘Festival of Democracy’ and elect the member of parliaments of their respective constituencies in the Phase-4 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on May 13 (Monday).

Eight out of 29 constituencies in Malwa-Nimar region including Indore, Ujjain, Dewas, Khandwa, Khargone, Ratlam, Dhar and Mandsaur, will be casting in Phase-4 scheduled on May 13 (Monday).

Following the same, the polling staff of various constituencies were provided Election material and sent off to their respective polling booths on Sunday morning. Each constituency has arranged various facilities for the election staff including temporary hospitals, mini ICU and canteens.

Indore

In Indore, the election materials were handed over to the polling staff early in the morning and the first polling team left with the materials at 6 am. The voting will be done at Indore’s Nehru Stadium for which three huge domes have been built.

Facilities arranged

In view of the heat, a 10-bed temporary hospital has been built in the stadium.

Arrangements have also been made for food and drink for the officers and employees.

Traffic arrangements around Nehru Stadium are changed for Sunday.

There will be 35 electric vehicles in the stadium for transporting voting material to the polling parties and other arrangements.

Ujjain

On Sunday, polling teams were distributed election material at the Government Engineering College in Ujjain for the voting process. Polling teams proceeded towards the polling centers with full enthusiasm. During the distribution of election material, Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh inspected the distribution site and provided necessary directions to the officials.

चौथे चरण के लोकसभा चुनाव के तहत उज्जैन आलोट संसदीय क्षेत्र में 13 मई को मतदान होगा। रविवार को शासकीय इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज उज्जैन में मतदान के लिए मतदान दलों को चुनाव सामग्री वितरित की गई। मतदान दल पूरे उत्साह के साथ मतदान केन्द्रों की ओर रवाना हुए। pic.twitter.com/9FoBhc2oG6 — Collector Ujjain (@collectorUJN) May 12, 2024

Facilities provided

A two-bedded mini ICU has been established to provide immediate medical assistance to any polling personnel in need.

During the distribution of materials, health examinations were conducted, and medications were provided by 16 staff members. Mostly, the patients had hypertension and diabetes.

Arrangements for two well-equipped ambulances were also made to cater to the necessary health facilities.

Arrangements for chilled drinking water and a canteen operated by a self-help group were made for the convenience of the staff.

Dewas

The enthusiasm seen among the Dewas polling workers was immense. The polling teams left for the polling centers with election material from the Kendriya Vidyalaya Bank Note Press of Dewas.

मतदानकर्मी हैं तैयार...

13 मई को बूथों पर लगेगी मतदाताओं की कतार



संसदीय क्षेत्र देवास के अंतर्गत देवास विधानसभा क्षेत्र में महिला मतदाताओं के लिए पिंक बूथ बनाए गए हैं। इन बूथों पर मतदान कराने के लिए महिला मतदान दल उत्साह के साथ अपने कर्तव्य पथ पर है।#ChunavKaParv#DeshKaGarv pic.twitter.com/1vYWCtJEbT — Collector Dewas (@collector_dewas) May 12, 2024

Facilities provided

Pink booths have been made for women voters in Dewas Assembly constituency under Dewas parliamentary constituency. The women polling team is enthusiastically on the path of duty to conduct voting at these booths.

Khargone

Model polling stations in rural areas of Khargone are ready for May 13 elections. The model polling centers are set up in Gram Panchayats to attract more and more voters.

Dhar

Dhar Collector and District Election Officer and SP Manoj Singh visited the polling station of village Wasli under Gandhwani assembly constituency and discussed the arrangements with the polling team.