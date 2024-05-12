Dhar Constituency, Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Candidates Voting Dates, All You Need To Know | Canva

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar, one of the 29 Lok Sabha constituencies of Madhya Pradesh, is going to polls in the Phase-4 of elections. Phase-4 elections would be the last phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 for the Central state, which is going to be held on May 13.

Eight out of 29 constituencies in Malwa-Nimar region including Indore, Ujjain, Dewas, Khandwa, Khargone, Ratlam, Dhar and Mandsaur, will be casting in phase-4 scheduled on May 13.

Dhar comprises 8 assembly constituency segments, including 7 districts from Dhar and 1 from Indore.

Candidates

The candidates fielded from Dhar seat are Savitri Thakur from BJP and Radheshyam Muvel from Congress.

Caste Equations

Dhar constituency is a tribal dominated seat which consists of 51.2% ST voters as per 2011 census. Other than that, 7.7% of the voters are SC. Also, 78.6% voters come from a rural area and 21.4% voters reside in urban areas. The voter turnout was recorded to be significantly high in 2019 elections with 75.4% participation.

Representative Image |

Bhojshala: The Key Factor

Bhojshala dispute has been prevailing in Dhar constituency for months now. An ASI survey is still going on at the disputed site. Hindutva has a significant influence on the constituency, therefore, Bhojshala can be a key factor for Dhar elections.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019

In the general elections of 2019, BJP candidate Chattarsingh Darbar was the winning candidate from Dhar constituency who garnered 7.21 lakh votes. The runner-up candidate, Girwal Dinesh received 5.65 lakh votes

Lok Sabha Elections 2014

In 2014, the battle was between BJP candidate Savitri Thakur and Congress candidate Umang Singhar. The seat was grabbed by BJP in 2014 also, after Savitri Thakur garnered 5.57 lakh votes and defeated Umang Singhar by 4.53 lakh votes. Around 10.8 lakh voters were registered in 2014.

Lok Sabha Elections 2009

However, in 2009, Congress emerged victorious with Gajendra Singh Rajukhedi leading the front for the party. Whereas, Mukam Singh Kirade, the BJP candidate fell short for just 2,699 votes. As per the data, Gajendra Singh Rajukhedi garnered 3.02 lakh votes, whereas, Mukam Singh Kirade received 2.99 lakh votes.

What do the opinion polls say?

The TV CNX opinion poll underscores that BJP is influential in the central state and is likely to win all 29 constituencies this Lok Sabha Elections. Dhar has been held by BJP for last 10 years. Tribals play a decisive role here. Congress candidate Radheshyam Muvel has shown under-confidence due to the exodus of many Congress members. However, Savitri Thakur is confident about her won.

Voter count

This general elections, 11.93 lakh registered voters are going to practice their franchise from Dhar constituency on May 13. Out of which 6.13lakh are men and 5.78lakh are women. Results of the the polls will be declared on June 4.