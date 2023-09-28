Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan Throws Light On Sense, Perspective Of History For New Generation |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that it is responsibility of the state government is give knowledge history in right perspective to the new generation. Maharana Pratap, an embodiment of bravery, fulfilled his responsibility and duty despite hardships and inspired the future generations.

Maharana Pratap’s biography, patriotism, and his sacrifice will be presented to the future generations at the proposed Maharana Pratap Memorial. This will be a source of inspiration to them.

Chief Minister Chouhan was addressing the foundation laying ceremony of Maharana Pratap Memorial near Tatya Tope Stadium, Bhopal. The Chief Minister Chouhan laid the foundation of Maharana Pratap Memorial.

The Chief Minister said that the Maharana Pratap, who sacrificed everything for the mother nation is known for his bravery and sacrifice. Maharana Pratap Memorial will symbolise patriotism and social harmony.

Remembering the contribution of Bundelkhand’s pride Maharaj Chhatrasal ji, Chief Minister Chouhan announced that a grand memorial will be built at the samadhi of Maharaj Chhatrasal, Mau Sahaniya (Chhatarpur). Besides, the existing museum in Dhubela will be enriched.

Maharana Pratap was valiant

Referring to the bravery of Maharana Pratap, Chouhan said that he was courageous since childhood. Maharana Pratap took over the reins as the ruler of Mewar.

The Mughals would be terrified to face Maharana on the battlefield. Maharana Pratap opposed the expansionist policy of the Mughal Empire and fought bravely in many major battles against Akbar, including the battle of Haldighati in the year 1576.

CM Chouhan said that Jhalman, Bhil Sardar Punja and his army, Ramshah Tanwar of Gwalior and his sons, Hakim Khan Sur and Bhamashah had risked their lives to protect the personality of Maharana Pratap. Maharana Pratap never bowed before the Mughals.

Maharana Pratap Memorial is the result of CM Chouhan’s foresight - Union Minister Tomar

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that Maharana Pratap Memorial is the result of Chief Minister Chouhan’s sense of being connected to the public and his foresight. Taking inspiration from the life and virtues of Maharana Pratap, India will become a nation leading the world.

Chief Minister Chouhan has taken vowed to establish Mahakal Lok, Ekatma Dham, Ramraja Lok, Salkanpur Devi Lok etc. to promote cultural development in the state. Due to this, the prestige of Madhya Pradesh is increasing in the entire country.`

Maharana Pratap Memorial to five a fell of nationalism: Minister Thakur

Culture, Tourism and Religious Trusts and Endowments Minister Usha Thakur said that Maharana Pratap Memorial will awaken the feeling of spirituality and nationalism in the coming generation.

To build a Jagatguru India of the 21st century, it essential to convey the masses about the sacred character of Maharana Pratap. This monument will continue to inspire valour, patriotism and social harmony for ages.

Minister Thakur heartily welcomed Chief Minister Chouhan for the construction of Maharana Pratap Memorial.

An animated film based on Maharana Pratap Memorial was screened in the programme. Ramvrat Pandey and fellow artists gave a song-musical presentation focusing on the life of Maharana Pratap.

On this occasion, Revenue Transport Minister Govind Rajput, Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh, Co-operative Public Service Management Minister Arvind Bhadoria, Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Mahendra Sisodia, Industrial Policy and Investment Minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, Urban Development and Housing Minister OPS Bhadoria, Mineral Resources and Labour Minister Brijendra Pratap Singh, President of State Level Deendayal Antyodaya Samiti Programme Committee Rampal Singh were present along with representatives of Rajput community and a large number of common people.

Read Also Indore: CM Shivraj To Flag Off Metro Trial Run On Saturday

Maharana Pratap Memorial will be like this

The structure of Maharana Pratap Memorial will be inspired by Kubhalgarh Fort. A 20 feet high statue of Maharana Pratap will be installed.

Along with the brave martyr Maharana Pratap, an exhibition on biographies of Mewar dynasty's glory Bappa Rawal, Khuman First, Maharana Hammir, Maharana Kumbha, Maharana Sanga and Uday Singh will be depicted. An interpretation centre will be set up to screen a 20-minute film on the biography of Maharana.

A gallery will be built displaying events and artifacts on Mewar and the life of Maharana Pratap. The period spent by Maharana Pratap in the forest will be showcased through open galleries in the landscape area of the memorial.

A replica of the Vijay Stambh built by Maharana Kumbha in Chittor will be installed in the memorial. An open air stage with a seating capacity of 2000 people will be built in the memorial, in which a light and sound show based on the bravery, valour, renunciation and sacrifice of Maharana Pratap will be displayed.

The exit route will feature graffiti exhibits and 3-D artifacts of major battles. Besides, public facilities, cafeteria and gift shop will be constructed in the campus.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)