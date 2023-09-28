MP Horror: Datia Youth Stripped, Beaten With Belts & Forced To Bark Like Dog; Disturbing Video Surfaces

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A spine-chilling video surfaced on social media on Thursday, showing two men allegedly beating a youth with belts and forcing him to bark like a dog in Datia. The video is said to be 1 year old and police claimed to have arrested the accused men.

In the video, two men can be seen hurling abuses at a semi-naked youth, kicking him brutally and beating him with leather belts. The victim pleaded for mercy, however the heartless accused continue to thrash him. The video also depicts the victim with a belt tied around his neck, being forced to bark like a dog.

Viral Video: Youth stripped, kicked and brutally beaten by belts in Datia. The video is said to be old and police claim to have arrested the accused men.#MadhyaPradesh #viralvideo #datia #MPNews pic.twitter.com/Xq7iZxYs4Y — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 28, 2023

Upon investigation, the police discovered that the video is a year old. The main accused is identified as a history-sheeter from Uttar Pradesh. Both perpetrators involved in assaulting the youth are now in police custody.

According to the police, the victim was a witness in a criminal case, and the assailants kidnapped him between Datia and Jhansi to an isolated location.

According to local reports, the video reveals the culprits removing the victim's clothes, putting a belt around his neck, and then instructing him to bark like a dog before proceeding to beat him with belts and kicks.

Datia- Jhansi SP Pradeep Sharma reported that after the video came to their attention, the identities of the assailants were determined, leading to their prompt arrest. The arrested individuals are Anand Yadav from Simara village in Jhansi and Rishabh Dangi.

No leniency will be shown to any of the accused, all of whom have a criminal record. The victim, who resides in Indore, has also had a previous criminal record related to the incident.