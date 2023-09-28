Ujjain Rape Case: 12-Year-Old Victim Hails From Satna & Is Mentally Challenged; Grandpa On Way To Indore To Meet Her

Screengrab of the video from the heart-wrenching incident in MP's Ujjain |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The 12-year-old girl rape victim, who was allegedly spotted begging for help at Ujjain streets, hails from Madhya Pradesh's Satna district and not from UP as believed earlier. Ujjain police was able to contact the girl's family and her grandfather is now reaching Indore to see her.

According to information, the minor went missing on September 24 and her family members filed a missing complaint at Jaiwara police station. At the time, when she went missing, she was in her school uniform as confirmed by the Ujjain police, which they managed to detect through CCTV footage.

Reached Ujjain on her own by train

In her missing report, it is mentioned that the girl is mentally ill. She reached Ujjain through Kshipra Express without ticket.

As of now, she is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Indore where her grandfather will reach today. She underwent a surgery on Wednesday following injuries in her private parts.

Auto driver arrested

The police have detained four auto rickshaw drivers and another two persons. The incident took place in Ujjain under Mahakal Police station jurisdiction on Monday evening. Police on Thursday (September 28) said that an auto-driver was arrested in connection with the case and that blood-stains were found in the back-seat of the auto-rickshaw.

#WATCH | On the Ujjain minor rape case, SP Sachin Sharma says, "We have found that the girl is from Satna...Five people including an autorickshaw driver who came in contact with the minor girl are being questioned." pic.twitter.com/jgEtaR7IaN — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 28, 2023

Politicians blame MP Govt

On September 27, the viral video showing the minor in semi naked condition, with bleeding private parts, pleading for help, had rocked the entire country. Politicians like Congress' Priyanka Gandhi, Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav and West Bengal's CM Mamta Banerjee condemned the incident and blamed the Madhya Pradesh government over women safety.

