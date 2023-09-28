 MP: PM Modi Shifts Focus To Troubled Chambal, Will Address Public In Gwalior On Gandhi Jayanti
This will be the PM’s eighth visit to the poll-bound state since April 2023.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 28, 2023, 12:21 PM IST
MP: PM Modi To Address Public Meeting In Gwalior On Gandhi Jayanti |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Shifting his focus to politically troubled Chambal region for BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public rally most likely in Gwalior on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. This will be the PM’s eighth visit to the poll-bound state since April 2023. 

The district administration has turned on its active mode and is organising rounds of meetings regarding his security arrangements and traffic route. It is being said that PM Modi will address a public meeting at Gwalior’s Mela ground. 

Police on alert

Talking about the PM's visit, Additional Superintendent of Police Hrishikesh Meena said, “Information has been received about PM Narendra Modi's visit to Gwalior on October 2. A preliminary meeting has been held between district administration officials and police officials regarding this. A plan is being prepared regarding security arrangements and the VVIP route.”

He further informed the media that a strategy is being prepared regarding the security arrangemnts for the public meeting as well. 

“We are discussing the number of vehicles coming from different districts. When the Special Protection Group (SPG) will come here, a meeting will be held with them as well,” he added.

