Eat Right Challenge: BHOG Palace Of Pitra Parvat And ISKCON Temple To Strengthen Indore’s Claim This Time | ISKCON Temple, Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Failing badly in the second Eat Right Challenge, the food safety officers of the city are going the extra mile to grab the top position again. City FSOs claimed to have achieved the target set for the Eat Right Challenge Phase III to challenge other cities in the competition.

Moreover, the team has been betting on two new ‘Safe BHOG Palaces’ i.e. the Pitra Parvat and the ISKCON temple along with Khajrana Temple, which had the ‘Safe BHOG Palace’ certification from the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) but it gets expired, this year.

Points of only two BHOG palaces will be counted but the officials have kept an ace up their sleeves.

Project BHOG (Blissful Hygienic Offering to God) is an initiative to encourage all places of worship (PoW) to adopt and maintain food safety and hygiene in the preparation of prasad.

“We have completed all formalities and procedures to get Safe Bhog Palace certification for ISKCON Temple and the Pitra Parvat. The training, inspection, pre-audit, and third party audit has already been done for both the places,” senior food safety officer Manoj Raghuvanshi said.

He added that they are waiting for the certification from the FSSAI and are confident of getting it in a couple of days.

Last year, Indore had slipped 23 positions from the top slot in the challenge.

Seven Eat Right campuses ready in place of five

Similarly, the FSOs claimed that they have prepared seven new Eat Right Campuses in place of the required five campuses as they are not leaving any stone unturned to win the competition.

“We have completed the certifications of seven hygiene campuses including MY Hospital OPD canteen, CHL Hospital, Kokilaben Hospital, Central Jail, and District Jail. For the competition, we need five campuses but we have over-achieved our target to ensure a better position,” FSO Avashesh Agrawal said.

He also added that they have achieved 90 per cent of the target of 7,500 licenses and registrations for the challenge.

Banking on Chhappan and Sarafa again

Once bitten, twice shy.

Following the same in terms of ‘Clean Street Food Hub’, the FSOs are banking on the street food hub at Chhappan Dukan and the night market in Sarafa.

Officials had bet on the street food hub at Meghdoot Garden in the previous Eat Right Challenge but tasted failure as it was rejected by the FSSAI for not being registered with the civic body.

“We are not trying any experiment this year and are banking on the famous Chhappan Dukan and Sarafa Bazar for the competition. These street food hubs were taken earlier as well but as their certifications expired, we are putting it again on the test,” the food safety officer said.

Deadline extended by three months

FSSAI has extended the deadline for Eat Right Challenge-Phase-III by three months. Earlier, the deadline was September 30 but it has been extended to December 31.