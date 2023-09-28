 After Indore & Bhopal, Jabalpur Will Have Metro Train: MP CM Chouhan
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalAfter Indore & Bhopal, Jabalpur Will Have Metro Train: MP CM Chouhan

After Indore & Bhopal, Jabalpur Will Have Metro Train: MP CM Chouhan

He said that Jabalpur had been not allowed to remain a big town and has been developed as a beautiful city.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 28, 2023, 12:13 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After Indore and Bhopal, metro train would also be introduced in Jabalpur. This was announced by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during his visit to Jabalpur on Wednesday.

He said that Jabalpur had been not allowed to remain a big town and has been developed as a beautiful city. “Whatever injustice was done by the Congress with Jabalpur, we are compensating Jabalpur with interest,” he said.

The matter of happiness is that Jabalpur is changing and moving ahead. Jabalpur will not be allowed to remain behind, CM added.

Read Also
'Students Should Implement Convocation Oath And Teachings In Their Lives,' Says Governor Patel At...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IAF Air Show: Excited Bhopalites Throng VIP, Lake View Roads To Watch Drill

IAF Air Show: Excited Bhopalites Throng VIP, Lake View Roads To Watch Drill

Bhopal: LNCT Group Holds ‘LN Gyanarambh 2023’

Bhopal: LNCT Group Holds ‘LN Gyanarambh 2023’

Bhopal: Man Ends Life By Consuming Celphos

Bhopal: Man Ends Life By Consuming Celphos

Bhopal: Thalassemia Patients, Their Families, Social Activists Demonstrate At NHM

Bhopal: Thalassemia Patients, Their Families, Social Activists Demonstrate At NHM

Effort On To Make MP Child Marriage-Free

Effort On To Make MP Child Marriage-Free