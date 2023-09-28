After Indore & Bhopal, Jabalpur Will Have Metro Train: MP CM Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After Indore and Bhopal, metro train would also be introduced in Jabalpur. This was announced by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during his visit to Jabalpur on Wednesday.

He said that Jabalpur had been not allowed to remain a big town and has been developed as a beautiful city. “Whatever injustice was done by the Congress with Jabalpur, we are compensating Jabalpur with interest,” he said.

The matter of happiness is that Jabalpur is changing and moving ahead. Jabalpur will not be allowed to remain behind, CM added.

