MP: 'Show Sensitivity,' Urges NCPCR To Leaders Not To Crowd Hospital Where Ujjain Minor Rape Survivor Admitted

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo has urged political leaders to show sensitivity and not crowd the hospital where the minor girl from Ujjain who was allegedly raped is undergoing treatment.

Kanoongo said a member of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has sent one such leader of the Congress party back, requesting her not to crowd there.

A minor girl, who was raped and found bleeding on a street in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain city, is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The assault on the minor has sparked massive public outrage.

Kanoongo said NCPCR member Dr. Divya Gupta met the Dean and other doctors in the hospital and took an update on the condition of the girl.

"The child is in mental trauma, hence trying to meet her is inappropriate, hence the meeting has not been done. Leaders of political parties are coming to the hospital to make videos, the Commission member has sent one such leader of the Congress party back, requesting her not to crowd there. Everyone is requested to show sensitivity," Kanoongo said in a post on X.

The girl, around 12 years of age, was found bleeding on a street located under the Mahakal police station area in Ujjain on Monday. After being found, she was taken to a hospital, where her initial medical examination confirmed that she had been raped, police have said.

The girl was on Wednesday operated upon by a team of specialist doctors in Indore and her condition is said to be critical but stable, they said.

