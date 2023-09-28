 Indore: CM Shivraj To Flag Off Metro Trial Run On Saturday
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 28, 2023, 11:23 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan will flag off the trial run of Indore Metro on September 30 (Saturday) at 4 pm from the Gandhi Nagar Depot.

The metro train will make a six-kilometre round trip from Gandhi Nagar depot to the station during the trial run. 

MP Shankar Lalwani, managing director Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited Manish Singh and other officials took stock of the preparations for the trial run on Wednesday. 

They inspected the metro station at Super Corridor 3 apart from the depot. The work of four stations is almost complete. During the safety run of the metro, the coaches have already travelled this distance. Over 20 safety runs have been undertaken in 10 days. At present the trial run will be without passengers. More than three hundred people will be able to travel in one coach.

MD Singh said that before the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, we will also issue the tender for the work of underground section of the metro on MG Road and the work will start soon. 

Singh said that next year there will be a trial run on 17 km route from Gandhi Nagar Depot to Radisson. 

