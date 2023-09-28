Indore: Traffic Diversion In View Of Anant Chaturdashi Procession |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The traffic management police has made arrangements for traffic diversions for the convenience of the commuters and smooth flow of traffic in view of the Anant Chaturdashi procession on Thursday. Traffic on roads near the procession route will be either diverted or restricted till the end of the procession. The tableaux from different parts of the city will gather at Chikmangalur Square and will proceed to Jail Road Square, MG Road Square, Mrignayani Emporium, Fruit Market, Nandalapura, Jawahar Marg, Narsingh Bazaar, Cloth Market, Khajuri Bazaar and Rajwada. The procession will start from Chikmangalur Square at around 6 pm and will conclude till late night.

Restricted Routes-

* Bhagirath Pura T to Bhandari Bridge Tri-section

* Regal Square to Shastri Bridge and Mrignayani

* Saifee Square to Sanjay Setu and Nandlalpura

* IMC Square to Mragnayni Square and Chikmanglur Square

* Rajkumar Bridge to DRP Line Square

* Rambagh to ACP Office Malharganj Badwali Chowki

* The vehicles will be restricted to go towards Rambagh, Subhash Nagar Water Tank, ACP Office Malharganj, Badwali Chowki, Itarwia Bazar, Sabzi Mandi, Dargah Square, Macchi Bazar, Kabootarkhana Chowki.

* Parking of all types of vehicles will be restricted in Nandlalpura, Yeshwant Road, Ramlaxman Bazaar, Narsingh Bazaar, G Sachchidanand, Gorakund, Shakkar Bazar, Subhash Chowk, Rajwada, Krishnapura Bridge.

Diverted Routes-

* The traffic going from Marimata towards the railway station and bus stand will be diverted to Bhagirathpura T via MR-4 under Rajkumar Bridge to SGSITS.

* The traffic going from Jawahar Marg to Yeshwant Road intersection via Nandlalpura will be diverted to Saifee Square via Hathipala.

* The traffic going from Madhumilan towards Nandalapura Yeshwant Road Square and Rajmohalla should use Agrasen Square Sapna Sangeeta Road from Forest T.

* The traffic going from Regal Square Lantern Square to Marimata Square will be diverted to Vallabh Nagar T towards Marimata using M.R.4 route via Bhagirath Pura T.

* The traffic going from Regal Square to Mrignayani Rajwada via Shastri Bridge, will be diverted to Agrasen Sapna Sangeeta Road from GPO, Forest T to go towards Mrignayani Rajwada, Yashwant Road Square

* The traffic going to Jawahar Marg will be diverted to go through Rajmohalla Square or Malganj Square via Biabani, Dargah square, or Mhow Naka, Machhi Bazar, Pandharinath, Chandrabhaga Bridge via Bada Rawala.

* The vehicles going from Malharganj police station to Mrignayani via MG Road and Rajwada will be diverted to Malharganj ACP Office and IMC via Badwali Chowki and Subhash Nagar.

