 Indore News: MP Tech Growth Conclave 2.0 To Be Held In City On November 13
During the conclave, the CM will also hold one-on-one meetings with participating industry leaders

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 12:13 AM IST
Indore News: MP Tech Growth Conclave 2.0 To Be Held In City On November 13

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced that the Madhya Pradesh Tech Growth Conclave 2.0 will be held on November 13 at the Brilliant Convention Centre in the city. He said the conclave will position Madhya Pradesh as a global hub for technology, innovation and investment.

Organised by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), the event aims to accelerate the next phase of technological and industrial growth in the state. It will showcase the government’s vision of a technology-first economy and underline how innovation, skills and entrepreneurship are driving inclusive economic development.

During the conclave, the CM will also hold one-on-one meetings with participating industry leaders. The theme of this year’s conclave is “Powering Tier-2, Propelling India.”

The event focuses on how Tier-2 cities are emerging as key contributors to India’s development. Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior and Jabalpur are rapidly becoming new centres of technology, innovation and entrepreneurship, making Madhya Pradesh a focal point of this transformation.

Additional chief secretary (Science and Technology) Sanjay Dubey will address the keynote session. Industry leaders will discuss investment and innovation opportunities in sectors such as GCC, drones, AVGC-XR, semiconductors, ESDM, space technology and data centres.

The session will also feature the inauguration of digital infrastructure projects, foundation stone laying for IT parks and skill centres, distribution of Letters of Allotment to new investors, and signing of MoUs and partnership agreements.

Madhya Pradesh Tech Growth Conclave 2.0 is expected to give a major boost to technology-driven investment and job creation in the state.

