Indore News: Administration Seizes 150Kg Of Food Items From Chintu Momos |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of the district administration and the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday conducted a major inspection at a fast-food manufacturing unit after detecting the use of excessive Ajinomoto in momos and finding that the unit was operating without a valid licence.

Acting on the directions of district collector Shivam Verma, the team carried out a surprise inspection at Chintu Momos in the Khatipura area. The unit, run by Deepak Choure, was engaged in the production of various types of momos, which were being supplied to several fast-food vendors across the city.

During the inspection, officials found unhygienic working conditions, improper storage of raw materials, and a stock of Ajinomoto. In-charge officer Varsha Kharate confirmed that Ajinomoto was being mixed into the momos, and the unit did not have the mandatory food manufacturing license. Seven samples—including four varieties of momos, masala, Ajinomoto, tandoori masala and cheese—were collected. Around 150 kilograms of food items were seized on the spot.

Officials stated that the large quantity of Ajinomoto indicated excessive use beyond permissible limits, posing a potential health risk, especially to children below 12 months of age. In view of the violations and health concerns, the unit was ordered to shut down immediately until further notice.

In a parallel operation, another team led by Tehsildar Yogesh Meshram collected samples from multiple eateries. Samples of paneer and chana dal were taken from Papaya Tree Restaurant on the Bypass, while Juru Restaurant provided samples of paneer, paneer lababdar, and vermicelli. At UWC Food Private Limited in Rau, samples of chips and potato powder—being manufactured and stored—were collected.

Collector emphasised that ensuring pure and safe food for citizens is the administration’s top priority. All collected samples have been sent to the State Food Testing Laboratory in Bhopal, and further legal action will be taken based on the test reports.