Indore News: DAVV Alumni Association Eyes More NRI Alumni For Samagam 3.0 |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya University Alumni Association (DUAA) is gearing up for its much-anticipated alumni meet -- Samagam 3.0 -- scheduled for December 23 and 24 this year.

In a meeting of the DUAA managing body held on Tuesday, vice chancellor Prof Rakesh Singhai emphasised the importance of reaching out early to the university’s global network of former students.

Singhai suggested that the association should float Google registration forms well in advance to give Non-Resident Indian (NRI) alumni ample time to plan their travel and participation. “Many of our alumni are settled abroad and would love to reconnect with their alma mater, provided they have sufficient notice,” he said.

To this, DUAA president Maya Ingle informed the VC that the registration form is ready and will be uploaded on the university website on Thursday.

The upcoming Samagam aims to celebrate the university’s achievements, strengthen professional ties among graduates and explore opportunities for collaboration across continents. DUAA officials are optimistic that with early preparations, this year’s event will witness a record turnout.

The alumni meet, a vibrant blend of nostalgia and networking, has become a signature event for DAVV, bringing together generations of achievers united by their shared roots in Indore. With a focused outreach to NRI alumni, Samagam 3.0 promises to be bigger and more inclusive than ever before.

Prof BK Tripathi to be nodal officer for alumni affairs

The vice chancellor also announced the appointment of Prof BK Tripathi as the Professor In-charge for alumni affairs, who will coordinate with DUAA on behalf of the university. In addition, assistant registrar Vishnu Mishra is likely to be made in charge of alumni-related administrative work associated with the RNT Marg campus of DAVV.