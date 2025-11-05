From Poha To Playlists: Indore Boy's Rhythm Conquers London |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the bustling lanes of Chappan Dukan, where the scent of jalebi mingles with the sound of sizzling poha, 30-year-old Christheart Parmar first discovered his rhythm.

Today, that same Indore native is creating sold-out events at London's premier venues while directing music videos for UK rap artists and giving underrepresented talent a creative platform.

His journey began like many others - playing at local gatherings, hoping someone would listen. "My early tracks barely reached beyond my friend circle," Parmar admits. But where others might have given up, Parmar saw opportunity.

His move to Mumbai tested his resolve. Four years of grinding in production houses, working as a ghost composer for television shows that never carried his name. "Those nights taught me everything," Parmar says. "They built a toughness in me that London would later need."

Creating magic against all odds

Then came "Hum" - the project that changed everything. Featuring Grammy winner Ricky Kej and National Award winner Arun Shankar, it was his big chance. Parmar worked closely with Ricky and Arun to curate the perfect song, contributing to both the music production and video creation.

Then the pandemic hit. "We filmed over three exhausting days in Chandigarh, constantly worrying about health restrictions," Parmar recalls. Post-production meant coordinating across India during lockdowns, battling power cuts that ruined exports. But when "Hum" crossed a million views, Parmar knew: "Persistence beats resources every time."

Finding harmony across cultures

At 27, he took his biggest leap yet - moving to London with nothing but his experience and Indore resilience. There, he met Jack Ledger Dowse from the Royal College of Music. "We were like different instruments trying to play the same song," Parmar laughs. "He came from classical training, I came from Indian rhythms. We clashed, then we created magic."

Their silent and musical short film "A Candle" became a Finalist at the SWIFF Film Festival USA 2023 - a moment of immense pride. "To see our fusion of cultures recognised internationally... that's when I knew we were onto something special," Parmar shares.

Building bridges between beats and borders

Through his venture NyteRave Events, Parmar now creates sold-out experiences that would make Chappan Dukan proud. "I'm basically recreating that Saturday night energy, just with a British twist," he smiles. His events regularly sell out, featuring artists like Nidhi Boss from Egg London, DJ Curl, Jamie Lever, and collaborative experiences with Souljam London.

But his heart remains in Indore. "Nothing compares to Chappan's poha and samosa," Parmar says with genuine longing. "And the waterfalls around Indore - Bamaniya Kund, Jogi Bhadak - that's where I still go for inspiration, even if only in my memories."