MP News: Fraud Unearthed In Kanya Vivah Yojana; Only 15 Of 92 Couples Found Eligible In Mandsaur | Representative Image

Sitamau (Madhya Pradesh): A major case of irregularities has come to light under the Chief Minister’s Kanya Vivah Yojana in Sitamau, where only 15 out of 92 applicant couples have been found eligible for the government’s financial assistance.

The scheme, which provides Rs 49,000 to each eligible couple, had seen a grand marriage function organised by the Sitamau Janpad Panchayat at the Agricultural Produce Market in April 2025.

Out of 92 applications received, 62 were rejected after scrutiny, and 22 couples were married following the formal ceremony. However, complaints of fraud prompted Sitamau Janpad Panchayat CEO Prabhanshu Kumar Singh to halt the distribution of funds and order an investigation. After six months of verification, only 15 of the 22 couples were confirmed genuine beneficiaries.

The inquiry revealed that certain officials and local representatives allegedly tried to misuse the scheme by forwarding fake applications on behalf of their associates. Strict verification helped prevent the misappropriation of funds.

CEO Singh confirmed that all couples were notified through official channels and on-the-spot verification was done by a field team. He stated that only 15 eligible couples will now receive the Rs 49,000 assistance as per rules, while further action may be taken against those responsible for the fraudulent entries.