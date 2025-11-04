 MP News: Fraud Unearthed In Kanya Vivah Yojana; Only 15 Of 92 Couples Found Eligible In Mandsaur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Fraud Unearthed In Kanya Vivah Yojana; Only 15 Of 92 Couples Found Eligible In Mandsaur

MP News: Fraud Unearthed In Kanya Vivah Yojana; Only 15 Of 92 Couples Found Eligible In Mandsaur

Out of 92 applications received, 62 were rejected after scrutiny, and 22 couples were married following the formal ceremony

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 11:23 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Fraud Unearthed In Kanya Vivah Yojana; Only 15 Of 92 Couples Found Eligible In Mandsaur | Representative Image

Sitamau (Madhya Pradesh): A major case of irregularities has come to light under the Chief Minister’s Kanya Vivah Yojana in Sitamau, where only 15 out of 92 applicant couples have been found eligible for the government’s financial assistance.

The scheme, which provides Rs 49,000 to each eligible couple, had seen a grand marriage function organised by the Sitamau Janpad Panchayat at the Agricultural Produce Market in April 2025.

Out of 92 applications received, 62 were rejected after scrutiny, and 22 couples were married following the formal ceremony. However, complaints of fraud prompted Sitamau Janpad Panchayat CEO Prabhanshu Kumar Singh to halt the distribution of funds and order an investigation. After six months of verification, only 15 of the 22 couples were confirmed genuine beneficiaries.

Read Also
MP News: Lokayukta Court Reopens Disproportionate Assets Case, Convict Gets 5-Year Jail, ₹70 Lakh...
article-image

The inquiry revealed that certain officials and local representatives allegedly tried to misuse the scheme by forwarding fake applications on behalf of their associates. Strict verification helped prevent the misappropriation of funds.

FPJ Shorts
Petition Against Akasa Air’s Internal Complaints Committee Not Maintainable, Rules Bombay HC
Petition Against Akasa Air’s Internal Complaints Committee Not Maintainable, Rules Bombay HC
Mehli Mistry Steps Down From Tata Trusts, Says ‘Nobody Bigger Than Institution’ In Letter Quoting Ratan Tata
Mehli Mistry Steps Down From Tata Trusts, Says ‘Nobody Bigger Than Institution’ In Letter Quoting Ratan Tata
Mass Political Gathering Strains Mumbai Hospitals; Study Highlights Health Risks
Mass Political Gathering Strains Mumbai Hospitals; Study Highlights Health Risks
Central Railway To Resume Neral–Matheran Toy Train Services From November 6; Check Timings
Central Railway To Resume Neral–Matheran Toy Train Services From November 6; Check Timings

CEO Singh confirmed that all couples were notified through official channels and on-the-spot verification was done by a field team. He stated that only 15 eligible couples will now receive the Rs 49,000 assistance as per rules, while further action may be taken against those responsible for the fraudulent entries.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Elderly Woman Dies, 3 Injured After Van Hits Multiple Vehicles On MG Road

Indore News: Elderly Woman Dies, 3 Injured After Van Hits Multiple Vehicles On MG Road

MP News: More Electricity Supply To Farmers Will Lead To Salary Cut, Says Power Distribution Company

MP News: More Electricity Supply To Farmers Will Lead To Salary Cut, Says Power Distribution Company

MP News: High Court Rejects Teachers’ Plea, Upholds Government Policy Of E-Attendance

MP News: High Court Rejects Teachers’ Plea, Upholds Government Policy Of E-Attendance

MP News: Operation Capture Black Bucks Ends In Shajapur; During 10-Day Operation, 846 Black Bucks,...

MP News: Operation Capture Black Bucks Ends In Shajapur; During 10-Day Operation, 846 Black Bucks,...

MP News: Fraud Unearthed In Kanya Vivah Yojana; Only 15 Of 92 Couples Found Eligible In Mandsaur

MP News: Fraud Unearthed In Kanya Vivah Yojana; Only 15 Of 92 Couples Found Eligible In Mandsaur