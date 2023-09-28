BJP Lists Lack Young Blood, Taunts Congress MP Vivek Tankha, Requests 40% Tickets For Youths In His Party

Vivek Tankha |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Commenting on BJP's second list of candidates, Congress' member of parliament Vivek Thankha, on Thursday, said it lacked youth power. Referring to a metaphor, he said "any war is fought by soilders and not generals." He has also urged the Congress high command to assure tickets to atleast 40% youths.

He said, “In this young and energetic country, we need youths who think differently. Also, any war is fought by soldiers and not generals. BJP has fielded generals. Therefore, I have requested the Congress party to give tickets to at least 100 youths this time.”

Till now, 2 lists have been released by BJP and 79 candidates have been announced. Regarding the same, Thankha said, “It's like we have been practicing in the Supreme Court and suddenly we are asked to plead in the district court. BJP has filled the party with seniors.”

People Support Jan Akrosh Yatra: Vivek Tankha

Tankha also made big claims regarding Jan Akrosh Yatra and said, “We are getting immense support from the public. Such a crowd has been gathered because everyone has resentment against BJP. The state is suffering from ‘voter fatigue’. Public is tired of the BJP. Just as voter fatigue was seen in Delhi during CM Sheila Dikshit government, now the same is seen in MP. ”

"Our Society Fails To Protect Women"

About the Ujjain-Minor-Rape-Case, Tankha said that its a huge social failure. Society is unable to take care of its women and daughters. “They (BJP) talk about women empowerment and couldn’t save a little girl. She kept walking from door-to-door for help. It’s a matter of shame to live in such a society where we can not protect an innocent child.”

