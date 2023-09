MP Polls: Amit Shah To Visit Bhopal On October 1, Take Feedback From Candidates, Discuss Election Strategy

Home Minister Amit Shah | File Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Bhopal on Sunday to attend party meetings, take feedback from candidates and discuss strategy with the state leaders for the upcoming Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, said sources close to the party.

Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive in Bhopal on October 1 at 11:30 AM and will stay for approximately three hours, sources said.

He will also conduct separate meetings at the party headquarters with senior leaders.

Notably, Shah's visit before the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct is deemed significant.

So far, the BJP has released three lists of candidates in Madhya Pradesh, with 39 names in the first and second lists and only one name announced in the third list.

79 candidates announced so far

In total, 79 candidates have been announced in these three lists, out of a total of 230 assembly seats, while the names for the remaining 151 seats in the state are yet to be disclosed.

The BJP on Tuesday released its third list containing a single candidate for the forthcoming assembly polls in the state.

The party also announced the list for the Schedule Tribe (ST) reserved Amarwara assembly constituency in Chhindwara district. Earlier on Monday evening, BJP released its second list of 39 candidates for the forthcoming assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh which includes four party MPs (Member of Parliament) and three Union Ministers.

