 Bhopal: CM Chouhan Lays Foundation Stone Of Maharana Pratap Lok To Be Built In 3.5 Acres
Representatives of the Rajput community of the state participated in this program.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 28, 2023, 01:38 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan laid the foundation stone of Maharana Pratap Lok in a special program organised at TT Nagar Stadium on Thursday. Representatives of the Rajput community of the state participated in this program.

The memorial is being developed in the name of the brave Rajput ruler on three and a half acres of land in the Smart City area. The Maharana Pratap Lok will be ready on the plot of Smart City near TT Nagar Stadium.

It is noteworthy that on May 22 this year, during a program organized at Lal Parade Ground on the occasion of Maharana Pratap Jayanti, it was announced to build a grand Maharana Pratap Lok in the capital. Along with this, the CM had also said that the stories of bravery of Maharana Pratap will be taught in the curriculum of Madhya Pradesh.

