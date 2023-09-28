MP: Illegal Arms Manufacturing Unit Unearthed In Dhar, 3 Inter-state Criminals Arrested

FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar police on Wednesday unearthed an illegal arms manufacturing unit under Gandhwani police station and arrested three notorious inter-state criminals. The police also seized 140 country-made 12-bore pistols, and 13 live cartridges, along with a motorcycle and equipment used in the illegal arms manufacturing. Cash worth Rs 31,56,500 was also seized.

The operation was carried out jointly by Kukshi and Manawar police along with Dhar cyber cell.

The arrested trio identified as Ishwar Singh Barnala, Takhdeer Singh Barnala and Jatan Singh Chhabra of Bariya village. They belong to Sikligar community. Ishwar has a criminal past with 35 cases registered against with police stations across five states.

The raid was conducted following Dhar SP Manoj Kumar Singh directives to identify individuals involved in illegal arms trade.

Following subsequent interrogation, the trio led the team to Bariya forest and helped recover another 102 country-made pistols with 12 bores and equipment used in the manufacturing of firearms.

During the press conference, SP Singh discussed efforts to integrate all Sikligars. He added that Ishwar had pledged to leave criminal activities and join the mainstream. The police utilized a drone camera during the operation to capture illegal arms manufacturing factory.

Arms dealers held with 10 pistols worth Rs 1.4L in Sendhwa

Julvania police arrested two persons along with 10 country-made pistols on Wednesday and claimed to have busted an inter-state illegal arms supply racket.

Following SP’s directives, Julvania police constituted a special team to nab illegal arms smugglers. Acting on a tip off, the police intercepted a car on AB Road arrested two occupants. The police also recovered a bag containing 10 pistols worth Rs 1.41L. The duo hailing from Jhonjhukala in Haryana was identified as Anoop Jogi and Satish Jogi. A case was registered under relevant sections of the Arms Act.

During interrogation, they allegedly accepted to supplying arms to Haryana from MP. The police seized car, Rs 3L cash and mobile phone worth Rs 15,000. Julwaniya police station in-charge RK Lauvanshi and team played a commendable role.

