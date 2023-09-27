Madhya Pradesh's 1.5 Km Flyover Stretch Inaugurated In Jabalpur

FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated a segment of the state's largest flyover today in Jabalpur.

The inauguration ceremony of the completed section of the flyover will be held in the Western Assembly constituency.

The commencement of traffic from LIC Square to the Mahananda area, covering a distance of one and a half kilometers, is scheduled to begin today. This marks a crucial milestone in the completion of the flyover project, showcasing progress in the infrastructure development of the region.

Notably, MP Rakesh Singh, who has been nominated as a candidate from the Western Assembly, recently inspected the flyover project, underlining the significance of the infrastructure initiative for the local community.

