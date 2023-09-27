Gwalior Violence: Locals Call For Property Demolition Of Accused Members Of Gurjar Community For Stone-Attacks, Vandalisation

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In the view of the Gwalior violence incited by some members of Gurjar community--who attacked policemen and vandalised the vehicles of officials, locals are calling for demolishing properties belonging to the troublemakers after a memorandum against the Gurjar community surfaced on Wednesday in Gwalior.

There is growing resentment not only against the Gurjar community but also against the police and administrative officials. There are calls for filing cases against those who caused damage to public and private property, and demands have been made to bulldoze the properties of the troublemakers. Several community representatives conveyed these concerns collectively to SSP Rajesh Singh Chandel today, seeking robust action.

In response to the unrest, SSP Rajesh Singh Chandel stated that many people from different communities have submitted complaints against the Gurjar community members involved in vandalism and disturbances.

The police have identified 34 accused individuals so far, who have been arrested and sent to jail. The police are scrutinizing video footage to investigate the roles of other accused and community leaders. Strict action will be taken against anyone found involved in the violence.

It's noteworthy that the police have registered five FIRs against approximately 700 individuals in three police stations, and among the named accused are BSP MP Malook Nagar, SP MLA Atul Pradhan, Congress MLA Rakesh Mavai, Congress State Secretary Sahab Singh Gurjar, and Harshita Gurjar, who obtained permission for the Mahakumbh event.

The police have announced rewards of varying amounts, ranging from 3,000 to 5,000 rupees, for information leading to the arrest of certain troublemakers.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)