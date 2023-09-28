Ujjain Rapist Should Be Hanged Publicly, Demands Minister Usha Thakur, Blames The Incident On Britishers' Macaulay's Edu

Madhya Pradesh tourism minister Usha Thakur |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Minister of tourism of Madhya Pradesh Usha Thakur, on Thursday, backed immediate death sentence for rapists in view of Ujjain minor rape case. She said criminals who raped the 12-year-old girl in Ujjain must be awarded death sentence in public. She further blamed such incidents onto Macaulay's Education System-- where Britishers discouraged traditional means of learning and impose ban on printing of Arabic and Sanskrit books in India.

"The rapists should be hanged to death publicly. And instead of their last rites, the dead remains should be given to eagles and crows," said the minister as she condemned the incident.

Thakur further assured people of action by the BJP government and said, "Government & Administration are carrying out their work. The law is so strict in Madhya Pradesh that no devil can remain safe. There is a provision for the death penalty here. The girl was taken to the hospital for treatment. Whereabouts of her parents are being found out.”

Blames it on Macaulay's Education System

However, the minister soon started blaming the education system introduced by the Britishers for such cases and asked people to teach their children ‘culture’. “If such incidents are happening again and again, society, families and everyone will have to worry. Teach your children spiritual culture. We consider womenfolk our mothers and sisters. This is the impact of the absence of this culture due to Macaulay's Education System that women are being misbehaved with despite such stringent laws.”

Rape case of a minor girl from Satna rocked the state on Wednesday after several CCTV fooatges of her walking nearly 8 km, bleeding, in a semi naked condition came to fore. An auto rickshaw driver has been detained in the matter while five others are being questioned.