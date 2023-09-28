MP: Masked Men Waylay School Bus In Jabalpur, Attack Driver & Conductor (Visuals Surface)

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A few masked assailants allegedly waylaid a school bus, attacked the driver and conductor with knives in Jabalpur on Thursday. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras. The footage shows the attackers, with faces covered in white cloth, fleeing the spot.

The bus driver reported the incident, prompting police to launch an investigation into the shocking attack.

(More details awaited)

