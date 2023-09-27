Gwalior Violence: Morena MLA Took To Social Media To Justify His Innocence, Accuses BJP Of Conspiracy Against Gurjar Community (Watch)

Gwalior Violence: Morena MLA Took To Social Media To Justify His Innocence, Accuses BJP Of Conspiracy Against Gurjar Community | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): After FIRs were registered against more than 700 people involved in the Gwalior violence, in which policemen were attacked and government vehicles were vandalised, Morena’s MLA Rakesh Mavai took to social media and claimed that the allegations against him are 'wrong.'

In the video, the MLA said, “Just now, I was informed through various channels that Gwalior police has filed an FIR against me and other representatives, under the alleged charges of giving an inflammatory speech in the Gurjar community’s program held in Gwalior on Monday. But these allegations are wrong!”

He continued, “I arrived late at the program. When people saw me, they sent me on stage. I have sent the video of my entire speech to the Gwalior’s SP, which contains no provocative statement.”

The MLA also accused BJP of creating a conspiracy against the Gurjar community and him. “All this act has been done on the instructions of Bhartiya Janta Party to malign our images. I want SP and IG to conduct an investigation on this matter, so that everythings becomes crystal clear,” Mavai said.

In fact, people of the Gurjar community pelted stones on policemen and vandalised vehicles of collector and SDM, creating a huge ruckus on the road in Gwalior on Monday evening. Dozens of policemen were injured and several vehicles, including that of Superintendent of Police, Gwalior collector and other officials, were damaged.

Later on Wednesday morning, in the view of the Gwalior violence incited by some members of Gurjar community, locals called for demolishing properties belonging to the troublemakers after a memorandum against the Gurjar community surfaced on Wednesday in Gwalior.

Also, police have registered five FIRs against approximately 700 individuals in three police stations, and among the named accused are BSP MP Malook Nagar, SP MLA Atul Pradhan, Congress MLA Rakesh Mavai, Congress State Secretary Sahab Singh Gurjar, and Harshita Gurjar, who obtained permission for the Mahakumbh event.

