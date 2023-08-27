MP: Gurjar Samaj Warns Administration Of Consequences Over Unmet Demands | FP Photo

Bagli (Madhya Pradesh): Gurjar Samaj participated in Bagli Zila Banao Andolan and warned the administration of consequences for not listening to their demands on the 18th day of protest on Saturday.

A rally was held in the city with participants raising slogans such as, ‘The Gurjar community has decided to establish Bagli district’ along the entire route.

Traders Union President Narendra Sorath stated that the Gurjar Samaj is fully committed, both mentally and financially, to making Bagli a district. They are willing to resort to fierce agitation if necessary.

According to Dr Rajesh Yadav, making Bagli a district is essential to address education and health issues. A group of people, including Bhagirath Sorath, Dayaram Sorath, Babulal Saurath, Ambaram Pahalwan, Kishore Sorath, Munna Pahalwan and others were present.

Campaign spokesperson Mukesh Kumar Gurjar stated that despite 18 days since the campaign, the government has not provided a concrete response.

If a positive response is not received soon, protesters will show their strength by demonstrating on the National Highway (NH). Mukesh Gupta conducted the programme and a vote of thanks was proposed by Kailash Gupta.

