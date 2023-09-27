 MP: Steamer Stuck In Chambal River, UP Forest Team Rescues 150 Panic-Gripped Passengers 
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 27, 2023, 05:00 PM IST
Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A streamer carrying 150 passengers got stuck in the middle of Chambal river. The passengers remained stranded for nearly two hours, before they were rescued by Uttar Pradesh’s Forest Department. 

According to information, a steamer running between Usaid Ghat of Chambal to Pinahat Ghat of Uttar Pradesh got stuck in the iron bars coming out of the pillar of an partially-constructed bridge.

Thousands Of People Travel Every Day

In fact, after the removal of the Pontoon Bridge from Chambal, steamships are being operated, in which thousands of people travel every day from the border of Madhya Pradesh to that of Uttar Pradesh. 

On Tuesday evening, a steamer was coming from the border of Uttar Pradesh to that of Madhya Pradesh with. Meanwhile, the driver passed from beside a pillar of a bridge which is being constructed over Chambal river. 

As some iron bars were coming out of the pillar, the steamer got entangled in the same. This made the steamer get disbalenced. Passenger sitting in the steamer gor scared and started to scream. 

UP Forest Department Saves Each Passenger

After that, the driver made efforts to de-tangle the steamer for half-an-hour in the middle of Chambal, but the tituatipon did not get any better. Passengers, on the other hand, were afraid that it might overturn. On receiving information, steamer staff sought help from the people on the shore for immediate relief and rescue.

Forest department personnel hurriedly reached the steamer with their motor boat and conducted the operation to rescue the passengers safely. All the passengers were gradually rescued by forest department boats and steamer employees. They were safely taken to Usaid ghat.

