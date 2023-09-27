Ujjain Rape Victim Undergoes Surgery In Indore, Cannot Recall Anything Except Her Name, Say Doctors

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 12-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped in Ujjain, underwent a surgery at Indore's multi-specialty hospital. Her medical condition post the surgery is said to be stable and improving. However, she is in trauma and remembers nothing apart from her name, said doctors.

"The girl's condition is improving. However, she is under trauma and unable to provide any information apart from her name. She had some severe injuries and we had to perform a surgery to arrange her private parts, " said Dr Sumitra Yadav, HoD, Gynecology at a multi-specialty hospital in Indore.

The minor girl was found in a semi-naked condition, bleeding as she walked door-to-door seeking help, on Monday evening near Dandi Ashram on Badnagar Road which falls under the Mahakal police station area. She was referred to Indore for treatment.

The video went viral, in which locals can be seen shooing her away. Police took cognizance of the matter and she was taken to Indore for medical treatment.

The injured minor girl, who reportedly walked for more than 8 kms and over two-and-a-half hours, was finally helped by a priest of an ashram where she reached on foot. #Ujjain #MadhyaPradeshNews



“Her diet is being prescribed as per the protocol post surgery. She is under sustained observation and we are providing her all the possible treatment,” they further added.

The injured girl is said to be of Uttar Pradesh. More details will come to fore after her statement.

Congress state chief and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath condemned the incident and sought Rs 1 crore financial assistance for the victim.

