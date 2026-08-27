FPJ's Nepal Floods Coverage: Deaths, Devastation & Desperate Hunt For The Missing -- Check All-Round Updates |

At least 270 people have been killed and more than 800 remain missing after devastating flash floods swept through Nepal's Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river systems. The toll is likely to go up as the number of missing is high.

Nearly 300 Indian nationals have reportedly been stranded amid several hundred foreign tourists caught in the disaster, which is being described as one of Nepal's worst in recent years. The US Geological Survey said a glacial collapse triggered seismic activity, resulting in 'catastrophic' downstream impacts across Nepal and Tibet.

Take a look at the all-round coverage of the Nepal flash floods done by The Free Press Journal:

1. Devastating Visuals Of Destruction

Videos circulating on social media show the massive destruction caused by the sudden rise in floodwaters. One video shows a section of a bridge breaking apart and being swept away within seconds by the powerful current.

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CCTV footage from an immigration centre in Chinese-administered Tibet also shows hundreds of people running on the road to escape the approaching floodwaters. (Read More...)

2. What Caused The Disastrous Event?

An ice avalanche followed by the formation and bursting of a debris lake may have triggered the sudden flooding of the Bhotekoshi River in Nepal's Rasuwa district, according to officials.

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Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said an initial satellite-image analysis indicated that a glacier-related flood occurred in the Lhende River after a snow-rock landslide near the Nepal-China border. (Read More...)

3. Indian Embassy Issues Emergency Helpline

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has issued emergency helpline numbers for Indian nationals affected by the devastating floods. The embassy urged Indians affected by the disaster or seeking information about missing nationals to contact the emergency numbers for assistance. (Read More...)

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4. India Sends 37.5 Tonnes Of Relief Material

India has stepped up humanitarian assistance to Nepal, with a second flight carrying 37.5 tonnes of HADR material, medicines and food packets sent to support relief operations.

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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India remains in close and continuous contact with Nepalese authorities and will continue supporting ongoing relief efforts. India had earlier sent 10 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Nepal. (Read More...)

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5. Nepal Thanks PM Modi For Support

Nepal has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his condolences and offer of humanitarian assistance following the floods. PM Modi had spoken with Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences over the loss of lives, while assuring that India was ready to provide all possible assistance. (Read More...)

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6. China Debunks Nepal's Flood Trigger Claims

China has rejected Nepal’s claim that a collapsed 'geological disaster dam' in Tibet triggered the deadly Himalayan floods, dismissing the allegation as 'fake news.'

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Beijing said the disaster originated in Nepal after a glacial collapse caused massive mudslides. The floods devastated border communities in both countries, killing at least 270 people and leaving more than 1,000 missing on both sides as rescue operations continue. (Read More...)

7. Nepali Cricketers Urge People To Stay Alert

Nepal cricketers Sandeep Lamichhane and Dipendra Singh Airee urged people to remain alert amid the worsening flood and landslide situation. Airee particularly appealed to people living near the Trishuli River to stay vigilant and move to safer locations if required. (Read More...)

8. Bollywood Celebrities React

Bollywood personalities including Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Bhumi Pednekar and Kangana Ranaut expressed solidarity with those affected by the disaster. The actors shared messages of support and prayers as rescue and relief operations continued across Nepal. (Read More...)

Sanjay Dutt reacts to Nepal floods |

9. 80 Maharashtra Tourists Stranded

Around 80 tourists from Maharashtra are stranded in Nepal, Maharashtra Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan said. The state government has so far managed to establish contact with only four to five tourists, while 57 of those stranded reportedly travelled through Richa Tours and Travels. Maharashtra is coordinating with the Union government for further rescue and evacuation efforts. (Read More...)

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10. Madhya Pradesh Sets Up Control Room

The Madhya Pradesh government has also established a control room in New Delhi to assist residents stranded in Nepal. The facility will coordinate with authorities and provide support, information and guidance to affected residents and their families as rescue operations continue. (Read More...)