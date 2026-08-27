Nepal Floods: Nepali Cricketers Sandeep Lamichhane & Dipendra Singh Airee Urge People To Stay Alert

Nepali Cricketers Sandeep Lamichhane & Dipendra Singh Airee Urge People To Stay Alert | Sandeep Lamichhane & Dipendra Singh Airee/Instagram

Nepal cricketers Dipendra Singh Airee and Sandeep Lamichhane have expressed concern over the devastating floods and landslides affecting several parts of the country. The cricket stars took to social media to urge people to remain cautious and follow safety measures as the situation continues to develop.

Airee expressed his sadness over the destruction caused by the floods and landslides. He particularly urged residents living near the Trishuli River to remain vigilant and move to safer areas if necessary, amid concerns over rising water levels.

The sudden surge of water has damaged roads, bridges, homes and other infrastructure, while rescue teams continue efforts to reach people stranded in affected areas.

Lamichhane also appealed to people to exercise caution during the natural disaster. The Nepal leg-spinner's message came as authorities intensified rescue and relief operations and monitored downstream areas connected to the Trishuli River.

The disaster has caused significant loss of life and widespread destruction, with authorities reporting deaths and several people still missing. Airee and Lamichhane's appeals have highlighted the seriousness of the situation and urged people in vulnerable areas to stay alert, follow official instructions and support one another during the crisis.