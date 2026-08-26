Nepal Flash Floods: Indian Embassy Issues Emergency Helpline For Affected Nationals

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has issued emergency helpline numbers for Indian nationals affected by devastating flash floods in Nepal, amid reports that at least 105 Indians remain missing.

Embassy issues emergency helplines

In a post on X, the embassy said the numbers could be contacted for assistance and information regarding Indian nationals affected by the flash floods that struck parts of Nepal on Wednesday.

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Death toll rises after floods

At least 16 people have reportedly died after a sudden surge in the Bhote Koshi River swept through parts of Nuwakot and Dhading districts. Eight bodies have so far been recovered, according to Nepal News, while rescue teams continue searching for those missing.

The flash flood struck around 9 am local time, with authorities saying the surge came from the direction of the Chinese side of the border. Rasuwa district, particularly Timure and Syafrubesi, was among the worst-hit areas.

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Homes and infrastructure damaged

Around 60 houses near Trishuli Bazaar were reportedly swept away, while two bridges over the Trishuli River were damaged. Several hydropower and transmission facilities, including Rasuwagadhi, Chilime, Trishuli 3A and Devighat, also suffered damage.

Nine Armed Police Force personnel stationed at a border post in Timure are among those reported missing, while other security personnel are also feared unaccounted for.

Indians urged to seek assistance

The embassy urged affected Indians to use the emergency numbers for assistance and information.

At least 105 Indian nationals and 37 NRIs are among 384 tourists and travellers who have been preliminarily listed as missing after a flash flood hit the Bhote Koshi River in Nepal’s Rasuwa district on Wednesday morning, according to the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB).