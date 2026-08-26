Nepal Appreciates PM Modi's Solidarity, Humanitarian Assistance Offer Amid Devastating Flash Floods | File Pics

Nepal has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his condolences and offer of humanitarian assistance following the loss of lives in floods in the Himalayan country.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Nepal, in a post on X on August 26, thanked PM Modi for his "kind call and deep condolences" and said Kathmandu deeply appreciated India's expression of solidarity and offer of assistance during the difficult situation.

"We deeply appreciate your warm words of solidarity and your generous offer of assistance to Nepal during this difficult time," the PMO Nepal said.

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It added that India's gesture reflected the "enduring bonds of friendship" between the two countries, which Nepal said it "profoundly valued."

The response came after PM Modi spoke with Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed his condolences over the loss of lives caused by floods in Nepal.

"Spoke to Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives due to the floods in Nepal," Modi said in a post on X.

He expressed India's solidarity with the people of Nepal and assured Kathmandu of New Delhi's support during the crisis.

"The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time," the Prime Minister said.

Modi further assured that India was ready to provide "all possible humanitarian assistance" to Nepal. He added that Indian teams were coordinating closely with Nepalese authorities on rescue and relief efforts.

The exchange comes amid difficult conditions in Nepal, with floods causing loss of lives and disruption in several areas. India's offer of assistance underscores the close ties between the two neighbouring countries and New Delhi's continued support for Nepal during times of natural disasters.