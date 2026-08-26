Nepal Flash Flood: At Least 8 Dead After Bhote Koshi River Swells Near Tibet Border, Several Missing

The flash flood struck the Bhote Koshi River | X

At least eight people have died and several others remain missing after a sudden flash flood swept through parts of northern Nepal on Wednesday, devastating settlements and infrastructure along the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli rivers.

According to Nepal News, eight bodies have so far been recovered from Nuwakot and Dhading following the massive flooding. The death toll could rise as rescue teams continue searching areas cut off by floodwaters and damaged roads.

Sudden Flood Hits Rasuwa Near Tibet Border

The flash flood struck the Bhote Koshi River at around 9 am local time, with authorities reporting that the surge came from the direction of the Chinese side of the border. NDTV, citing authorities, reported that the flooding caused widespread destruction in Rasuwa district, particularly around Timure and Syafrubesi.

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The floodwaters later moved downstream into the Trishuli River, affecting parts of Nuwakot and other downstream areas. The sudden surge swept away vehicles, goods, houses and other property, leaving several communities struggling to reach safer ground.

Houses, Bridges And Power Projects Damaged

The disaster caused extensive damage to infrastructure across Rasuwa and Nuwakot. According to Nepal News, around 60 houses near Trishuli Bazaar in Nuwakot were reportedly swept away, while two bridges over the Trishuli River were also damaged or destroyed.

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Several hydropower and electricity facilities were affected. Nepal News reported that six major hydropower and transmission facilities, including the Rasuwagadhi, Chilime, Trishuli 3A and Devighat projects, sustained damage.

Roads, market areas, police posts and other public infrastructure were also hit by the flood.

Several People Still Missing

The number of missing people remains unclear as authorities continue to collect information from remote and badly affected areas.

Security personnel are among those reported missing. Nepal News reported that nine Armed Police Force personnel stationed at a border outpost in Timure remained unaccounted for, while other reports indicated that additional Nepal Police and security personnel could also be missing.

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Staff working at the Rasuwa Customs Office are also feared to be among those affected.

Rescue Operations Underway

The Nepal Army, Armed Police Force and Nepal Police have been deployed for search-and-rescue operations. According to Nepal News, 12 helicopters including four Army helicopters and eight private helicopters have been mobilised.

At least 12 people were airlifted from different flood-hit locations in Rasuwa, while seven injured people were taken by military helicopter to Dhunche Hospital for treatment.

Prime Minister Balendra Shah has convened an emergency meeting to assess the disaster and coordinate rescue and relief efforts. Authorities have also urged people living along rivers and in downstream areas to move to safer, higher ground.

Cause Of Flood Still Under Assessment

The precise cause of the sudden surge has not yet been conclusively established. Authorities have reported that the flood originated from the Chinese side, while the possibility of a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) or intense rainfall in the Tibetan region is being examined.

Nepal's Department of Hydrology and Meteorology has warned communities downstream of the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli rivers to remain on high alert.